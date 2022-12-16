X

    5-Star LB Anthony Hill Commits to Texas After Decommitting from Texas A&M

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVDecember 16, 2022

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: A Texas Longhorns helmet is seen on the turf before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The top linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class is headed to the Texas Longhorns.

    Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported Anthony Hill, who was previously committed to Texas A&M before decommitting in November, chose the Longhorns on Thursday.

    According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hill is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player, No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 recruit from the state of Texas in the 2023 class.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

