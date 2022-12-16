5-Star LB Anthony Hill Commits to Texas After Decommitting from Texas A&M

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The top linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class is headed to the Texas Longhorns.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN reported Anthony Hill, who was previously committed to Texas A&M before decommitting in November, chose the Longhorns on Thursday.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Hill is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player, No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 recruit from the state of Texas in the 2023 class.

