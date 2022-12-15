UCLA Given Conditional Approval to Leave Pac-12, Join Big Ten by UC Board of Regents

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of California's regents voted to allow UCLA to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten on Wednesday, according to Ben Bolch, Thuc Nhi Nguyen and Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times.

UCLA will be joining fellow Southern California school USC in the Big Ten, which will be expanding to 16 teams once the additions take effect in 2024.

The vote ended 11-5 in favor of UCLA's conference change:

UCLA's athletic director, Martin Jarmond, released the following statement regarding Wednesday's news:

The move is expected to have major financial benefits for UCLA. Per the LA Times report, "In just its first year of Big Ten membership, the school is projected to pocket $65 million to $75 million in media rights revenue, roughly doubling what it would have made by remaining in the Pac-12 Conference."

The move caused controversy and subsequent months of negotiations, however, due to UCLA leaving behind its sister school, UC Berkley.

"Not all money is good money," former UCLA linebacker Ramogi Huma, who now serves as the executive director of the National College Players Association, wrote to the regents. "The regents should not let a handful of people sell the soul of the UCLA athletics program for TV dollars that will be spent on luxury boxes in stadiums and lavish salaries for a few."

The regents secured certain guarantees in return for allowing UCLA's departure, however:

The Big Ten has also reportedly agreed to assist UCLA with its increased travel costs and considerations by "holding neutral-site jamborees involving Olympic sports from multiple conference schools," per the LA Times.



The UCLA-USC addition was the Big Ten's answer to longtime Big-12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC. The conferences continue to jockey for position as the most powerful in the NCAA sporting landscape, namely in the cash cow that is college football.