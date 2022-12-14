2022 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

1 of 3

Swanson is the sole, hotly coveted shortstop in this year's free agency period, but that may not last long.

The Minnesota Twins, previously with their eyes on Correa, are now likely to turn their attention to the former Atlanta Brave, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman on Twitter:

Swanson smashed 25 homers, 96 RBI and had an on-base percentage of .329 in 2022, all stats that were near or surpassed the best of his young career. He is a player still ascending in the majors and should be an asset to any team smart enough to acquire him.

The Twins were hoping to reunite with Correa, but Swanson's stats last season either matched or bettered the 2017 World Series champion, proving there may not be quite the dropoff Minnesota thinks there is between the two.

The idea that Swanson is anyone's backup or that the Twins would have to "consider" him, as Heyman tweeted, is absurd. Sign the guy now and benefit from his play immediately. It is a win-win scenario for the Twins, and if they do not take the initiative and get the deal done, a team like the Cubs will.

As would the Dodgers, Red Sox and maybe even his former team, the Braves, as Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium reported.

Prediction: Swanson signs with the Cubs, who were interested early and did not have to "consider" him as a replacement

