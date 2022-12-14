Giants' Updated Lineup, Payroll After Carlos Correa's 13-Year, $350M Contract

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants finally made their free-agent splash Tuesday night by reportedly signing Carlos Correa to the largest-ever contract for a shortstop in terms of total dollars.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants inked Correa to a 13-year, $350 million deal, giving them the big fish they were seeking after losing out on their pursuit of outfielder Aaron Judge to the New York Yankees.

Given their market size, the Giants had a fairly modest payroll before the Correa signing, with Spotrac listing it at $112.9 million. When adding in Correa's projected yearly salary of $26,923,077, San Francisco's payroll jumps up to $139,823,077.

The move also beefed up the Giants' offensive firepower significantly, giving them a projected lineup that could look like this:

Mike Yastrzemski - CF Carlos Correa - SS Mitch Haniger - RF Joc Pederson - LF Brandon Crawford - DH J.D. Davis - 3B Wilmer Flores - 1B Thairo Estrada - 2B Joey Bart - C

While president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi likely still has some work to do, the acquisitions of Correa and Haniger in free agency should help the Giants improve on their 81-81 record from last season.

