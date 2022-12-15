Los Angeles Dodgers and 7 Teams with the Most Work to Do in MLB Free Agency

0 of 8

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

With MLB free agency in full swing, we are getting a real sense of what teams will look like in 2023.

They will be markedly different, with Justin Verlander pitching in Queens instead of Houston, Trea Turner in the City of Brotherly Love instead of the City of Angels, and Xander Bogaerts going cross country from Boston to San Diego.

José Abreu will also wear a uniform different from the Chicago White Sox as he takes over with the World Series champions in Houston.

Some contenders undoubtedly have made their teams better in free agency.

But there is also more work to be done. In this exercise, we'll look at some of the key teams, like the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals, that could stand to put in more work before the market dries up.