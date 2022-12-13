Dansby Swanson Rumors: Market for Braves FA Heating Up; Giants, Cubs, More Linked

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A half-dozen teams are reportedly making a push to sign free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports and Stadium reported the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves are involved in talks with Swanson as his market takes shape.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Swanson and the Giants have been in contact about a potential contract this week:

Swanson has spent his entire MLB career with the Braves. The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him No. 1 overall in 2015 but traded him to Atlanta later that year in a deal for pitcher Shelby Miller. The move is arguably the worst trade in Diamondbacks history, as Swanson turned into an All-Star while Miller struggled over three seasons in Arizona.

Swanson's free-agent market has waited out the Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts bidding wars; Turner headed to Philadelphia, and Bogaerts landed in San Diego. With Carlos Correa still available as well, Swanson is considered the secondary prize of a loaded shortstop class.

Given the number of teams in the market for an improvement at the position, Swanson shouldn't have to worry that Turner or Bogaerts will depress his value. He should breeze into nine figures and could wind up in the $150 million range thanks to a strong buyer's market.

It's possible Casey Close (Swanson's agent) is waiting on Scott Boras (Correa's agent) to make the first move. Correa is more accomplished and has elite value independent of Swanson's status. If Correa signs soon, that could inflate Swanson's market even more with a handful of teams left to vie for the remaining star shortstop.