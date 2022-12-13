Yankees Rumors: Carlos Rodón Prefers NYY; Twins, Cardinals 'Seriously in Play'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Free-agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón prefers to sign with the New York Yankees, but the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals were "believed to be seriously in play" Tuesday afternoon.

Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reported the news on the 30-year-old left-hander, who went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA for the San Francisco Giants last season. He struck out 237 batters in 178 innings en route to his second straight All-Star Game selection.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.