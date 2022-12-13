Giants Rumors: Ross Stripling Agrees to 2-Year, $25M Contract amid Carlos Rodón Buzz

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Even though the San Francisco Giants have been linked to several high-profile free agents this offseason, they continue to make smaller additions for 2023.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants have agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling that includes an opt-out after next season.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday, after the Giants agreed to a deal with Sean Manaea, they were still pursuing Carlos Rodón.

It's unclear if the addition of Stripling impacts San Francisco's interest in Rodón.

The contracts for Stripling and Manaea are identical. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network reported Manaea's deal is for two years and $25 million with an opt-out after 2023.

Neither player is receiving a salary that would seem to preclude the Giants from making a big splash in free agency. They were heavily linked to Aaron Judge and extended an offer to him of around $360 million, according to Heyman.

Judge ultimately agreed to return to the New York Yankees on a nine-year deal worth $360 million.

Per MLB Network's Steve Phillips, the Giants and Minnesota Twins are considered the favorites to sign Carlos Correa.

Adding Manaea and Stripling to their rotation on team-friendly deals could suggest the Giants prefer to add a high-level position player in free agency. Correa would fill that void with a .279/.357/.479 career slash line as a shortstop.

Stripling is coming off arguably the best season of his career. The 33-year-old posted a 3.01 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 32 appearances (24 starts) for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Giants know Stripling very well from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dodgers before being traded to Toronto midway through the 2020 season.

Stripling was named to the NL All-Star team in 2018 and finished the year with a 3.02 ERA in 33 appearances.