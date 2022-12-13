X

    Mets Rumors: NYM Listening to Offers on Carlos Carrasco After Verlander Deal, More

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 13, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Carlos Carrasco #59 of the New York Mets delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Washington Nationals during game one of a double header at Citi Field on October 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    After adding to their starting rotation in free agency, the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

    "The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season," Sherman added.

    The Mets have already spent big on starters this offseason, adding Justin Verlander, José Quintana and Koudai Senga to slot in behind ace Max Scherzer.

