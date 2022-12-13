Mets Rumors: NYM Listening to Offers on Carlos Carrasco After Verlander Deal, More

Elsa/Getty Images

After adding to their starting rotation in free agency, the New York Mets are listening to trade offers on Carlos Carrasco, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

"The ideal return would be a projectable young starter with options and a chance to contribute as soon as this coming season," Sherman added.

The Mets have already spent big on starters this offseason, adding Justin Verlander, José Quintana and Koudai Senga to slot in behind ace Max Scherzer.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.