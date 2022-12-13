Should Yankees Pay a Premium for Bryan Reynolds amid Latest MLB Trade Rumors?

0 of 3

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have twice paid a premium to keep their own players this offseason, bringing back both Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on colossal contracts.

Yet it still feels as if the Yankees could have another splurge in them over the course of the MLB offseason. Perhaps that's why they're making noise on the trade market.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Yankees "are among the teams chasing young outfielders in trades." It's possible this search pushes them toward Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who was an All-Star in 2021 and belted more home runs in 2022 (27, up from 24).

But with the Pirates reportedly setting an "exceedingly high" price tag on Reynolds, per Rosenthal, is it possible for the Yankees to find the right trade? Or are they better off looking elsewhere?

