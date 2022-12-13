NFL Rumors: WR Cole Beasley Expected to Come Out of Retirement to Sign Bills Contract

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Beasley is expected to sign on as part of the Bills practice squad Tuesday.

The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going unsigned in free agency this past offseason. Beasley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in September and appeared in two games, but he announced his retirement in October.

