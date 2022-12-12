USC's Caleb Williams, Texas' Bijan Robinson Headline 2022 AP All-America Team

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams added first-team All-America honors to his resume when the Associated Press released its full teams Monday.

The USC quarterback made the first team ahead of TCU's Max Duggan, who earned second-team honors. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker was named third-team All-America despite not being named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Running backs Bijan Robinson and Blake Corum headline the rest of the 2022 first team.

Offense

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, USC

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Texas; Blake Corum, Michigan

Tackles: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern; Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Guard: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida; Andrew Vorhees, USC

Center: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Tight end: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee; Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Kicker: Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State

Defense

Edge-rushers: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama; Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Tackles: Jalen Carter, Georgia; Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati; Jack Campbell, Iowa; Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Cornerbacks: Clark Phillips III, Utah; Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Safeties: Kamren Kinchen, Miami; Christopher Smith, Georgia

Defensive back: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Punter: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

Williams put up impressive numbers throughout his first year with USC after transferring from Oklahoma. The quarterback tallied 4,075 passing yards with 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions, adding 10 rushing touchdowns.

USC fell short of a College Football Playoff berth after losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, but Williams got his much-deserved individual recognition for an outstanding season.

With Williams, offensive guard Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu, USC had more first-team members than any other team in college football.

Corum was snubbed as a Heisman finalist, but the Michigan running back was named a first-team All-American as arguably the most valuable player for one of the best teams in the country. The junior rushed for 1,463 yards with 18 touchdowns in a breakout season for the Wolverines.

Robinson also impressed with his versatility, totaling 1,894 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns in 12 games for Texas.

Marvin Harrison Jr. continued an impressive trend of elite Ohio State receivers and is the first Buckeyes receiver to become a consensus All-American since Terry Glenn in 1995, per Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch.

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn made the first team for the second straight year as an all-purpose player after topping 1,800 yards from scrimmage again.

On defense, Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. also earned his second straight first-team selection after totaling 10 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department lists Anderson as the top prospect in the 2023 class, and the junior showed it on the field.