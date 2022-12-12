X

    Giants Rumors: Carlos Rodón Still Interests SF After Sean Manaea Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 03: San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) looks on after giving up a two run single during a MLB game between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 3, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The San Francisco Giants have yet to shut the door on a reunion with starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser.

    The Giants sealed an agreement with Sean Manaea on a two-year, $25 million deal Sunday, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman. However, Slusser reported that deal doesn't preclude the team from continuing to pursue Rodón.

    NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reported on Nov. 30 the Giants "do not expect Rodón to return" because the cost to sign him figures to be so high.

    Heyman reported Rodón was looking to get at least $30 million annually over six years, while Slusser reported he's "seeking a minimum of seven years on a $100 million-plus deal."

    Given how this offseason has unfolded, the fanbase might feel even more pessimistic about the two-time All-Star coming back to the Bay Area.

    While San Francisco was a finalist for American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge, it looks like the franchise was little more than a stalking horse.

    Andy Martino @martinonyc

    One fun and ultimately irrelevant Judge detail: That TMZ style video of him arriving in SF a while back was staged. Between that, the Time article, the surprise trip to San Diego, he really made the Yankees sweat. A free agent process like no other I've seen or covered.

    The Giants also showed some interest in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga, only to watch him reportedly agree to a five-year, $75 million pact with the New York Mets. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported they made a formal offer to Brandon Nimmo as well before he re-signed with the Mets.

    It's impossible to ignore the narrative that's taking shape.

    Grant Brisbee @GrantBrisbee

    Judge and Nimmo not taking the Giants' offers is understandable. They went back to the only organizations they'd ever know. It's where they felt comfortable. <br><br>Correa will go to the Giants if they have the strongest offer. This one you can judge, pun somewhat intended <a href="https://t.co/OslVHDstWv">https://t.co/OslVHDstWv</a>

    Michael Cerami @Michael_Cerami

    I *know* I'm going to eat it when they sign Carlos Correa next week, but the Giants sure are the "bridesmaids, not the bride" of the offseason so far. <a href="https://t.co/GANthkNfB9">https://t.co/GANthkNfB9</a>

    Although Manaea feels like a replacement for Rodón, the need to sign another starter is still there with Anthony DeSclafani tentatively penciled in for the starting rotation. DeSclafani was limited to five starts in 2022, allowing 14 earned runs over 19 innings, before undergoing season-ending ankle surgery in June.

    Getting a contract done with Rodón would also go a long way toward countering the current perception of San Francisco. That might require him to significantly lower his demands, though.

    The longer the offseason goes, the less leverage the southpaw will have. For now, he and his agent, Scott Boras, probably aren't panicking about the lack of a new deal.

