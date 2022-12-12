Surprises We Want to See at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

3 of 4

So much has been made of Sasha Banks and her status with WWE that it is has become far too easy to forget that fellow former world champion Naomi also left with The Boss amid backstage frustration over the creative directions of their characters.

Banks is the bigger star, thanks to her ventures in pop culture away from WWE, and is one-quarter of the famed Four Horsewomen of NXT, so she is always going to steal headlines. She is one of the most influential women in wrestling over the last 20 years, not to mention one of the best in-ring workers, so fans are destined to gravitate to her.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Banks is done with WWE amid reports of her appearance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's WrestleKingdom, but we have seen this play out before, where rumors are leaked to create misdirection and strengthen the surprise.

Who knows if that is what is going on here, but even if it is not and Banks really is finished with the company, Naomi would be a fantastic surprise.

She may not have the star power of Banks, but Naomi has an impenetrable connection with fans. It is what helped fuel the storyline with Sonya Deville in 2021, her championship chase in 2017 and everything before and after.

The audience appreciates her effort and the fact that she is the genuine deal. What you see on television is an extension of the woman behind the glow. Her return in the Rumble would be one of the biggest moments on the show and generate one of the loudest reactions of the night, apropos for someone deserving of far more flowers than she has been privy to in her career.