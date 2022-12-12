Dodgers Rumors: Dansby Swanson Linked Amid Interest From Cubs, More in Free Agency

Curtis Compton/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shortstop Dansby Swanson remains one of the top free agents on the open market, and he's being linked to a perennial National League contender.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Swanson "appears to be a possibility" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who finished with the best record in MLB last season. Heyman also noted that the Chicago Cubs remain interested in Swanson, who married United States women's national team and Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh on Saturday.

Swanson earned his first All-Star selection last season after establishing himself as one of the best young shortstops in the majors. The 28-year-old hit .277/.329/.477 with 25 home runs and 96 RBI. His 177 hits ranked fourth in the NL and tied for eighth in MLB.

Los Angeles has an opening at shortstop after Trea Turner signed a massive 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies last week.

Signing with the Dodgers would give Swanson an opportunity to reunite with veteran first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was his teammate with the Atlanta Braves for the first six seasons of Swanson's career. Together, they helped lead the Braves to a World Series title in 2021.

Freeman, who was once the face of the Braves franchise, signed with Los Angeles last offseason and had another MVP-caliber season. The 33-year-old led MLB with 199 hits and his .325 batting average ranked second in the NL. He also added 21 home runs and 100 RBI. There's a chance Swanson would enjoy similar success if he's added to Los Angeles' star-studded lineup.

Joining the Cubs would present a different challenge, as Chicago is set for a rebuild after tearing down its roster in recent years. Three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras left the team to sign with the rival St. Louis Cardinals this past Wednesday. If Swanson were to sign with the Cubs, he would be tasked with carrying the team's offense.

Whichever team lands Swanson is sure to benefit from adding him, as he has proven he can be a top contributor for a contender.