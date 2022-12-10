Carlos Correa Rumors: Giants, Cubs, Twins Pursuing Star SS amid Yankees Buzz

Icon Sportswire

Carlos Correa's market is starting to take shape.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins are among the teams interested in the 28-year-old shortstop.

ESPN's Buster Olney said on 95.7 The Game's Willard & Dibs on Friday that the New York Yankees could be in play for the best remaining free agent because "they're working on something big" after getting a commitment from Aaron Judge.

Once Judge decided to re-sign with the Yankees, the Giants became the most logical fit for Correa. They had an offer on the table for the reigning American League MVP of around $360 million in total value, per Heyman.

If the Giants offered that much for Judge, why not make the same proposal to Correa?

While Correa isn't the same level of superstar as Judge, at least by name recognition, there's a strong argument he would be a better free-agent investment. He's two-and-a-half years younger than Judge, plays a more important defensive position and has played it at a high level for most of his career.

The Giants have fallen behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West hierarchy. The Padres show no signs of slowing their spending, having signed Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal.

Correa alone wouldn't make the Giants a playoff contender, but he would help them close the gap on the top two teams in their division.

The Cubs have put themselves in an interesting spot, even after losing Willson Contreras to the St. Louis Cardinals. They've spent money the past two offseasons to bring in Marcus Stroman, Seiya Suzuki, Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon, but they lack high-ceiling players who can get them back into playoff contention in 2023.

Chicago has reportedly been heavily involved in the shortstop market this offseason. Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported team brass met with Bogaerts earlier this month as well as Correa.

The Athletic's Patrick Mooney reported Thursday the Cubs have a "particular focus" on Dansby Swanson.

The Twins are familiar with Correa after he played for them last season. He was a standout in their lineup with a .291/.366/.467 slash line and 22 homers in 136 games.

The AL Central is wide-open every year because none of the teams spend exorbitant amounts of money to sign players. The Cleveland Guardians won the division last season with 92 wins and appear to have a bright future, but their biggest addition has been Josh Bell.

The Chicago White Sox finished .500 and have lost José Abreu in free agency. Their only meaningful addition has been Mike Clevinger.

The Twins have a path to win the AL Central in 2023. If they can bring back Correa, that path becomes easier.