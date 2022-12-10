MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available

1 of 3

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

The New York Mets have spent $248.7 million this offseason on Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and hitter Brandon Nimmo. Throw in an additional $10 million for reliever David Robertson and no one would fault the team for slowing down its pursuit of free agents.

That does not appear to be in the cards for the team, though, as Andy Martino of SportsNet New York reported the team remains interested in acquiring Koudai Senga.

Senga is one of the best pitchers in Japan, with an 11-year career ERA of just 2.42 and a WHIP of 1.096, and he has received multiple long-term contract offers, per Kyle Glaser of Baseball America.

The interest is not new, either. Senga has been the apple of MLB teams' eyes for years but is now ready to make the move to the United States, where he hopes to win a Cy Young award, according to his agent Joel Wolfe.

"He knows that in order to be a very successful pitcher here, because he wants to win a Cy Young here, he wants to win the World Series, to be successful that has to, as he says, step up, step up, step up. So he wanted to know 'How can a team help me do that?'"

The Mets are certainly in a position to do that, with arguably the best one-two rotation in the league, courtesy of Max Scherzer and Verlander, and the most dominant closer in baseball in Edwin Diaz (another $102 million).

With the veteran leadership in the locker room and an organization clearly willing to do what is necessary to win, one would be hard-pressed to find another club that has a better setup for Senga at this point.

Except for, maybe, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, whose pitchers may not be household names but who, together, form one of the best rotations in the sport.