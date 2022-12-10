De'Anthony Melton Shocks NBA Twitter with 33 Points as Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Lakers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid was typically awesome on Friday night. But it was a star turn from De'Anthony Melton, of all people, who helped spur the Philadelphia 76ers to victory.

Melton went off for 33 points and seven steals, hitting eight three-pointers in the Sixers' 133-122 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That spoiled the return to the starting lineup for the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley.

Joel Embiid added a game-high 38 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists in the win. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

But that's what Embiid—who had as many points by himself in the first quarter (20) as the entire Lakers team—does with some regularity. Melton's huge night, on the other hand, was unexpected.

The Sixers needed every bit of Melton's shot-making and defense in a game that looked as though it would be comfortable before unraveling into disarray.

Philly led by as many as 18 points with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers chipped away at that lead, pulling to within three points when Matisse Thybulle inexplicably fouled Austin Reaves during a three-point attempt with just nine seconds remaining.

Reaves promptly hit two of his three free throws, but the Sixers turned over the ensuing inbounds pass and Anthony Davis was fouled.

Davis then missed one of his two free-throw attempts and the game went to overtime, where the Sixers outscored the Lakers 13-2 to secure a game they probably should have easily won in regulation.

But a win's a win. And it wouldn't have happened without Melton's immense performance.