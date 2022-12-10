X

    De'Anthony Melton Shocks NBA Twitter with 33 Points as Joel Embiid, 76ers Beat Lakers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2022

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: De'Anthony Melton #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid was typically awesome on Friday night. But it was a star turn from De'Anthony Melton, of all people, who helped spur the Philadelphia 76ers to victory.

    Melton went off for 33 points and seven steals, hitting eight three-pointers in the Sixers' 133-122 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    this man is on fire. 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/27qxDXr4fa">pic.twitter.com/27qxDXr4fa</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    6⃣ threes for <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAnthonyMelton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAnthonyMelton</a>! <a href="https://t.co/oOfXyoK5BS">pic.twitter.com/oOfXyoK5BS</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    HAVE A NIGHT, <a href="https://twitter.com/DeAnthonyMelton?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeAnthonyMelton</a>! <a href="https://t.co/RwKsr1OCTF">https://t.co/RwKsr1OCTF</a> <a href="https://t.co/VeP9P863wh">pic.twitter.com/VeP9P863wh</a>

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    <a href="https://t.co/AD7SCfhJXE">https://t.co/AD7SCfhJXE</a> <a href="https://t.co/Gn9Gpzp4BZ">pic.twitter.com/Gn9Gpzp4BZ</a>

    That spoiled the return to the starting lineup for the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley.

    Joel Embiid added a game-high 38 points to go along with 12 rebounds and five assists in the win. Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers with 31 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

    But that's what Embiid—who had as many points by himself in the first quarter (20) as the entire Lakers team—does with some regularity. Melton's huge night, on the other hand, was unexpected.

    And it had NBA Twitter shook:

    Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

    De'Anthony Melton has been incredible tonight, both ends.

    Paul Hudrick @PaulHudrick

    De'Anthony Melton, have a damn night. Saving the Sixers' ass here. <a href="https://t.co/bRuwLgOlLQ">https://t.co/bRuwLgOlLQ</a>

    Austin Krell @NBAKrell

    The entire team owes De'Anthony Melton postgame beers. He's done everything tonight.

    Rich Hofmann @rich_hofmann

    Some really, really good two-way stuff from De'Anthony Melton tonight.

    Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly

    De'Anthony Melton said he grew up a Clippers fan &amp; really wanted to beat the Lakers tonight. He meant it.<br><br>33 points (career high)<br>7 steals (career high)<br>8 3PM (career high)<br>11-of-16 shooting (career high FGM)<br><br>2nd player in the NBA history with 8+ threes and 7+ steals in a game. <a href="https://t.co/jSJLKgdn7o">https://t.co/jSJLKgdn7o</a>

    Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS

    Melton is so much fun to watch.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water<br><br>The other third is covered by De'Anthony Melton

    Les Bowen @LesBowen

    More like THE Anthony Melton amirite?

    The Sixers needed every bit of Melton's shot-making and defense in a game that looked as though it would be comfortable before unraveling into disarray.

    Philly led by as many as 18 points with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers chipped away at that lead, pulling to within three points when Matisse Thybulle inexplicably fouled Austin Reaves during a three-point attempt with just nine seconds remaining.

    Reaves promptly hit two of his three free throws, but the Sixers turned over the ensuing inbounds pass and Anthony Davis was fouled.

    NBA @NBA

    🤯 The clutch steal by Anthony Davis to send the game OT!<br><br>Overtime live now on ESPN 🍿 <a href="https://t.co/lZNZWKYn66">pic.twitter.com/lZNZWKYn66</a>

    Davis then missed one of his two free-throw attempts and the game went to overtime, where the Sixers outscored the Lakers 13-2 to secure a game they probably should have easily won in regulation.

    But a win's a win. And it wouldn't have happened without Melton's immense performance.

