Predicting AEW and WWE Superstars Who Will Win Titles in 2023

Heading into a new year always brings up questions of who will capture a championship in the next 12 months.

That is especially true since WWE is about to start The Road to WrestleMania 39, while All Elite Wrestling has events like Battle of the Belts kicking off the year.

In 2022, several titles were added to the lineup and a handful were taken off the board. That has left around 20 championships up for grabs and plenty of time for a good number of wrestlers to try to win them—even if three are held in a death grip by The Bloodline.



Let's toss out some predictions for which AEW and WWE stars could capture a championship some time in 2023.