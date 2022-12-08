Jacob deGrom Says He, Rangers Share Same Vision After 5-Year, $185M Contract

Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images

Superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom left the New York Mets in free agency, signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers, and he opened up about his decision during a press conference Thursday.

"The Rangers did a great job with constant communication and making me feel like they really wanted me here," deGrom said, per ESPN. "The vision was the same: Build something great and win year in and year out."

DeGrom added that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, who agreed to significant deals with the Rangers last offseason, played a large role in his decision to join the club.

The right-hander, who has been beset by injuries over the last several years, spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Mets, winning two Cy Young Awards and an ERA title. He was also named to the All-Star Game four times.

In search of a more lucrative deal this winter, deGrom opted out of the final guaranteed year of his pact with the Mets, which was worth $30.5 million (New York held a $32.5 million club option for '24). During his tenure with the club, he went 82-57 with a 2.52 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 1,607 strikeouts in 1,326 innings across 209 starts.

DeGrom's best season came in 2018 when he went 10-9 with a 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 269 strikeouts in 217 innings across 32 starts.

Last season, he went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 64.1 innings across 11 starts. He didn't make his season debut until August because of a stress reaction in his right scapula.

The Rangers hope deGrom can stay healthy and headline their rotation for years to come. He joins a group that includes Jon Gray, Jake Odorizzi, Martín Pérez and the newly signed Andrew Heaney.

If all goes to plan, the Rangers could make a postseason appearance in 2023 for the first time since 2016.