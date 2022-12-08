Top Landing Spots for Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson After Xander Bogaerts Contract

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

Major League Baseball's offseason spending spree continued deep into the night on Wednesday with the San Diego Padres landing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract to join the Padres. The 30-year-old has a .292/.356/.458 slash line and 156 homers in 1,264 career games with the Boston Red Sox.

Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year deal worth $300 million with the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, per Passan and Kiley McDaniel. This leaves Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson as the last two of the big four free-agent shortstops still available.

As Correa and Swanson wait out the market to find the deals they are looking for, here are the top potential landing spots for both players.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins already have a relationship with Correa after he spent last season playing for them. His decision to opt out leaves them with a huge hole at shortstop that must be filled if they want to be a playoff contender in 2023.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Twins still hope to bring Correa back. Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported team officials spoke with Swanson via video conference on Tuesday.

It's unclear how much money ownership will give the front office to spend, but Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune noted they could add $50 million in salaries this offseason and be right around the $125 million payroll they had in 2022.

Signing one of the premiere shortstops in baseball would certainly help the Twins' playoff hopes, but their roster is devoid of pitching talent right now. They didn't have one starter who reached 150 innings last season.

Joe Ryan and Dylan Bundy were the only pitchers who threw at least 120 innings. Hayes reported the Twins have dangled American League batting champion Luis Arraez in trade talks for a frontline starter.

San Francisco Giants

The Giants came into this offseason with sky-high expectations. They were all-in on Aaron Judge with an offer around $360 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB Network.

Judge elected to remain with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million contract, per Rosenthal.

After Judge's decision came down, Rosenthal and Dennis Lin reported the Giants were expected to pursue one of the remaining free-agent shortstops.

San Francisco is currently in serious danger of falling to fourth in the NL West. The Los Angeles Dodgers will likely take a step back after losing Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson from a 111-win team, but they still have a wealth of talent to be one of the league's best teams.

The Padres are adding Bogaerts to a roster that already includes Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. By the way, they will also be getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back from his 80-game suspension on April 20.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are likely a year away from being a strong playoff contender, but they were close to a .500 team after the All-Star break (34-36) with Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen making a very strong duo at the top of their starting rotation.

If the Giants don't want to remain in obscurity after their 81-81 record in 2022, they have to sign Correa or Swanson to fill their void at shortstop.

Chicago Cubs

Having already taken a flier on Cody Bellinger and upgraded their rotation with Jameson Taillon, the Cubs look like they are comfortable dipping into free-agent waters.

We still don't know just how deep the waters that Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer wants to wade into are, but they were among the teams rumored to have interest in Turner before he agreed to sign with Philadelphia.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand threw out a scenario in which the Cubs might have signed Bogaerts and Swanson:

That dream no longer exists, though Cubs fans could try talking themselves into just replacing the Bogaerts part of that scenario with Correa.

There is no reason for the Cubs not to be in on Correa and Swanson. They are a major franchise that has more than enough money to spend, despite what ownership might try to say publicly.

Even if the Cubs like Nico Hoerner, who had a solid season with a career-high 107 OPS+, they can shift him to second base to make room for Correa or Swanson.

Boston Red Sox

I have no idea what to do with the Red Sox at this point. They are very good at telling reporters they were in on virtually every major free agent but couldn't get a deal done for whatever reason.

Passan reported Boston did agree to a five-year deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. But the news was overshadowed for Red Sox fans with the loss of Bogaerts. There's also the ongoing uncertainty of Rafael Devers' contract negotiations.

It would make all the sense in the world for the Red Sox to sign one of Correa or Swanson to play shortstop. They are both younger and better defensive players than Bogaerts. They need to do something after finishing last in the AL East two times in the past three seasons.