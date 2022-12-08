MLB Free Agents 2022: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

1 of 3

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Shortstop Carlos Correa leapt to the top of the free-agency list after the recent signings of Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom, and according to the latest from baseball insiders, we have a better understanding of who will and will not be jockeying for his services.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite their need for a shortstop following Turner's departure, will not pursue Correa. The former Houston Astro was a fierce defender of the 2017 World Series champions amid sign-stealing accusations.

The team they defeated for that championship? The Dodgers.

Fan resentment is a big motivating factor, as is the payout of Trevor Bauer's contract, per Rosenthal. The pitcher is currently serving a two-year suspension for violating the team's domestic violence and sexual assault conduct policy, and the team is waiting to see if MLB upholds its decision.



While the 2020 World champions may not be in on Correa, the Giants are, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic.

San Francisco appeared to be the favorite to land Aaron Judge before New York came through with a monster nine-year, $360 million deal that lured the historic slugger back to the Big Apple.

In need of a hitter and shortstop, it makes sense that the team would eye Correa. That he is at the top of their list bodes well for him, as does the monster market for his position.

Trea Turner inked an 11-year, $300 million deal with Philadelphia Monday, while Xander Bogaerts' new deal with San Diego came in at slightly less (11 years for $280 million) Wednesday night.

Correa is a veteran player coming off his best batting average (.291) since the World Series season (.315) and has experience on the biggest stages the sport has to offer. He would be a great addition to a Giants team that has been to the postseason only twice since 2015.

Prediction: Correa signs with San Francisco, who cannot afford to miss out on another desired free agent

