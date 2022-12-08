Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Miro, Matt Riddle and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Miro, Matt Riddle and MoreDecember 8, 2022
Where is Miro?
It's a question All Elite Wrestling fans have been asking since his last appearance on company television back at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4.
Thanks to a new report, there are finally some answers about The Redeemer's status with the promotion and his whereabouts in recent months.
He isn't the only star making headlines in this week's collection of rumors, though, as pro wrestling insiders also have updates on Matt Riddle, Aliyah and Sasha Banks.
What Is Going on with Miro?
Miro has not appeared on AEW television for three months.
The 37-year-old has barely competed in the second half of 2022 at all, let alone been mentioned on TV besides Wednesday's Dynamite, and even that was more for the sake of recalling Darby Allin's last TNT Championship loss than actually highlighting The Bulgarian Brute.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Miro is not injured and is champing at the bit to get back in the ring.
"After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete," Sapp wrote. "However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him."
It is an indictment of the creative process in AEW that there don't appear to be any plans for a guy as talented, over and ready to benefit the company as a recognizable face.
Miro is a great professional wrestler who could easily stand across the ring from the top competitors in the promotion in main event matches or benefit young competitors by working alongside them to elevate their stars.
Why anyone would leave him on the sidelines while booking matches between the same two factions for eight months is anyone's guess, but it's a reflection of a creative process that is not utilizing talent to their greatest potential.
Whatever the reason is for keeping Miro off of shows, hopefully the hierarchy in AEW will realize the errors of its ways and get him back on Dynamite or Rampage with an actual plan on how to best utilize him sooner rather than later.
Update on Matt Riddle Following Injury Angle on Raw
Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that Matt Riddle's stretcher angle on Monday's Raw was designed to write him off the show.
Why is not yet known.
It is not really a surprise that The Original Bro would be taking some time off. He has been one of the workhorses in WWE this year, appearing on Raw and SmackDown at times as one-half of RK-Bro and working with Seth Rollins in an intensely physical feud through the summer.
The 36-year-old has been a prominent member of the WWE television product, and anyone who has been all over shows to his extent risks burnout and staleness.
Whether the reason is a creative decision or the result of Riddle needing a break, it may be a silver lining for both as a sabbatical allows the former United States and tag team champion to come back fresher and potentially become red-hot in time for WrestleMania 39.
Given that Riddle had become somewhat lost in the shuffle over the last month, stuck in a going-nowhere tag team with Elias, a temporary exit is probably for the best.
Latest on Aliyah's Injury Status
Aliyah has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in September, thanks in part to an injury that has kept her sidelined since then.
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 28-year-old has been cleared for action but there are no creative plans for her right now.
Unlike the issue of Miro in AEW, keeping Aliyah off television makes sense. She is young and there are clearly no immediate plans for her to play a key role in any ongoing storylines.
In her division, she would be an afterthought, and the only reason to bring her back would be to feed her to Ronda Rousey or Shayna Baszler.
Rather than damage her credibility with meaningless losses, keeping her off of TV until there is something more significant for her to do is the best call, especially considering how packed the division is on both Raw and SmackDown at this point anyway.
Sasha Banks Trademarks Birth Name for Wrestling Purposes
Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.com reported that Sasha Banks has filed a trademark for her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for entertainment services such as acting and music, as well as pro wrestling purposes.
That would seem to indicate there is at least a chance she will not re-sign with WWE and could be preparing to move on in her wrestling career, potentially competing under her real name, as she continues to establish herself away from the marketing machine that the top company in wrestling provides.
Fresh off wrapping her first film and appearing as part of New York Fashion Week, Banks is a hot commodity in the entertainment industry away from the bright lights of WWE.
Add in her appearances on Season 2 of The Mandalorian, and you have someone the company should work overtime to get under a contract before she goes on to bigger and better without it.