Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Miro, Matt Riddle and More

Miro has not appeared on AEW television for three months.

The 37-year-old has barely competed in the second half of 2022 at all, let alone been mentioned on TV besides Wednesday's Dynamite, and even that was more for the sake of recalling Darby Allin's last TNT Championship loss than actually highlighting The Bulgarian Brute.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Miro is not injured and is champing at the bit to get back in the ring.



"After inquiring with All Elite Wrestling sources, it was reiterated to us that Miro is and has been completely healthy, and wanting to actively compete," Sapp wrote. "However, we're told that creative simply hasn't been presented for him."



It is an indictment of the creative process in AEW that there don't appear to be any plans for a guy as talented, over and ready to benefit the company as a recognizable face.

Miro is a great professional wrestler who could easily stand across the ring from the top competitors in the promotion in main event matches or benefit young competitors by working alongside them to elevate their stars.

Why anyone would leave him on the sidelines while booking matches between the same two factions for eight months is anyone's guess, but it's a reflection of a creative process that is not utilizing talent to their greatest potential.

Whatever the reason is for keeping Miro off of shows, hopefully the hierarchy in AEW will realize the errors of its ways and get him back on Dynamite or Rampage with an actual plan on how to best utilize him sooner rather than later.

