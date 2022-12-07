Yankees Rumors: NY Has 'Definite Interest' in Carlos Rodón After Aaron Judge Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have "definite interest" in free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodón after securing a deal for Aaron Judge, according to Jack Curry of YES.

Re-signing Judge had been a priority for the Yankees, and the two sides agreed to a $360 million deal over nine years Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Yankees can turn their sights to improving the rotation, and they have confidence Rodón "has the mettle to succeed" in New York, per Curry.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.