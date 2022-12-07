Mets Rumors: José Quintana Agrees to 2-Year, $26M Contract After Stint with Cardinals

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly came to terms on a contract with free-agent starting pitcher José Quintana on Wednesday.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $26 million over two years.

Quintana, 33, is an 11-year MLB veteran who split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals after previous stints with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

