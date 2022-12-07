X

    Mets Rumors: José Quintana Agrees to 2-Year, $26M Contract After Stint with Cardinals

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jose Quintana #62 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 11, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
    Justin Berl/Getty Images

    The New York Mets reportedly came to terms on a contract with free-agent starting pitcher José Quintana on Wednesday.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $26 million over two years.

    Quintana, 33, is an 11-year MLB veteran who split last season between the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals after previous stints with the Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.