Report: Taijuan Walker, Phillies Agree to 4-Year, $72M Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms on a four-year, $72 million contract with right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Robert Murray of FanSided initially reported Tuesday that Walker and the Phillies were close on a deal.

Walker went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 1.20 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 157.1 innings for the New York Mets last season.

The 30-year-old has pitched in the bigs for 10 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays and Mets, the last of whom he joined prior to his 2021 All-Star campaign.

Walker joins a rotation that lost two starters to free agency and might lose another.

Zach Eflin signed with the Tampa Bay Rays on a three-year, $40 million contract, and Kyle Gibson inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Noah Syndergaard remains unsigned but recently met with the Baltimore Orioles, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Phillies have been big spenders this offseason after previously signing shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Now they've added Walker, who should slot into the starting rotation alongside Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez.

Philadelphia snuck into the playoffs as the sixth and final team in the National League playoff field but steamrolled its way into the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

The Phils lost a tough Fall Classic to the Houston Astros in six games, but the talent is clearly present for a repeat attempt at the World Series.

A stacked lineup led by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber only gets stronger with Turner, and now Walker adds depth to a rotation that already features two stars in Nola and Wheeler and an impressive Suárez, who posted a 3.65 ERA in his first year as a full-time starter.

The Phillies begin their NL pennant defense on March 30 at the Texas Rangers.