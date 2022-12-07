Angels Want to be Sold Before Opening Day, Rob Manfred Says

AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to have new ownership in place by the start of the 2023 season.

"The point at which people actually see financial information is an important step forward in the process," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Tuesday at the winter meetings. "My understanding is that the club would like to have the sale resolved before Opening Day. Whether that happens I think depends in part on the bidding process and how quickly you can get documents done."

