WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 6

Credit: WWE,com

With NXT Deadline just days away, WWE NXT presented an action-packed go-home show for the December 6 edition.

The Iron Survivor Challenge needed two more participants, one for the men and one for the women. Two triple matches were set for the show to determine those competitors.



Fan favorites Axiom and Andre Chase would clash with the dominant Von Wagner while Indi Hartwell hoped to punch her ticket against two relative rookies in Wendy Choo and Fallon Henley.



"The Grayson Waller Effect" would feature Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh and Joe Gacy ahead of these men facing off in the Iron Survivor Challenge. Pretty Deadly promised "A Real Christmas Story". Tony D'Angelo would return to action.

As Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews approached a highly anticipated NXT Championship match and Mandy Rose awaited her next challenger, the show was certain to have plenty of big moments for the gold brand.

