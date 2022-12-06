X

    MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Don't Plan on Moving Tim Anderson During Offseason

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 6, 2022

    Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson smiles as he sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    The Chicago White Sox reportedly have no plans of trading shortstop Tim Anderson this offseason.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the White Sox plan to keep Anderson as they maintain a "short-term focus" on success.

