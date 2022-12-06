MLB Trade Rumors: White Sox Don't Plan on Moving Tim Anderson During Offseason

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Chicago White Sox reportedly have no plans of trading shortstop Tim Anderson this offseason.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the White Sox plan to keep Anderson as they maintain a "short-term focus" on success.

