Trea Turner Rumors: Padres Offered Star Bigger Contract Than Phillies' $300M Deal

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies' initial, aggressive offseason push to land Trea Turner paid off on Monday, though he actually turned down a bigger offer from another club.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the San Diego Padres offered Turner more in "total guaranteed dollars" than the $300 million he agreed to with the reigning National League Champions.

ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel reported the 11-year, $300 million agreement between Philadelphia and Turner.

Gelb noted the Padres' had "legitimate interest" in bringing back Turner, who was their first-round draft pick in 2014. Members of the organization met with the two-time All-Star twice before the winter meetings.

The Padres traded Turner to the Washington Nationals six months after he was drafted as part of a three-team deal that included the Tampa Bay Rays.

Almost as soon as the World Series ended, there were rumblings that Turner and the Phillies had strong mutual interest. The Athletic's Jayson Stark told 97.5 The Fanatic on Nov. 9 there were "some interesting rumblings" the 29-year-old wanted to be in Philadelphia.

According to Gelb, the Phillies' pitch to Turner included meetings in Florida with the president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, general manager Sam Fuld and manager Rob Thompson before Thanksgiving to meet members of his family.

Gelb also noted Bryce Harper, who previously advocated strongly for the Phillies to re-sign J.T. Realmuto, began lobbying team officials to pursue Turner during the regular season.

It's not specified what San Diego's offer was for Turner, but general manager A.J. Preller has been as aggressive as any executive over the past two years. He has traded for Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger, Josh Hader, Juan Soto and Blake Snell since 2021.

The Padres have also spent big money to sign Manny Machado as a free agent (10 years, $300 million) and extend Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million). They have made the postseason in two of the last three years, including losing to the Phillies in the 2022 NLCS.

As aggressive as Preller has been recently, Dombrowski has been the king of aggressive moves dating back to his time with the Detroit Tigers. His desire to add superstar talent paid off in a big way, with Turner set to join a Phillies team coming off a World Series appearance.