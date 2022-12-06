Cubs Rumors: Carlos Correa Meeting Held Monday amid 2022 MLB Free Agency

Icon Sportswire

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly in the market for a season-altering shortstop.

Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported the North Siders met with free agent Carlos Correa in San Diego on Monday. Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed the news.

Chicago's interest in Correa is not new, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted it pursued him last offseason before he joined the Minnesota Twins. Nightengale also pointed out that the Cubs' "top priority" is Xander Bogaerts, underscoring the team's desire to add a shortstop.

Morosi suggested the Cubs are also a potential landing spot for Dansby Swanson.

The shortstop market is under the spotlight Monday after ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with Trea Turner.

Perhaps that sets the market, but it isn't a stretch to suggest Correa is the better player.

The former Houston Astros and Twins star is in the middle of his prime at 28 years old and features a resume that includes a World Series crown, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and two All-Star selections.

Correa slashed .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBI last season for Minnesota while being responsible for three defensive runs saved above average, per FanGraphs. That was a dropoff from the head-turning 20 DRS he posted in 2021 that earned him a Platinum Glove, but it's still a solid number.

He is an ideal fit in Chicago for more than just his talent, though, as it would allow the team to move Nico Hoerner to second base and maximize the defense up the middle of the diamond.

Correa could also be the face of the next contending Cubs team after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. Chicago went to three straight National League Championship Series from 2015 through 2017 and won a World Series crown in 2016 but has taken a step back of late despite playing in a major market.

Nightengale noted the front office has "boldly said they plan to build a contender, significantly raising their payroll," and Correa would be quite the starting point.