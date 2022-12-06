Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani Headline 2022 All-MLB Team Selections

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced its All-MLB team on Monday, and there are plenty of household names on the list.

American League MVP Aaron Judge, National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt, AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher headlined the All-MLB First Team:

SP: Justin Verlander, Sandy Alcantara, Alek Manoah, Shohei Ohtani, Framber Valdez

INF: Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Altuve, Trea Turner, Manny Machado, J.T. Realmuto

OF: Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts

DH: Yordan Alvarez

RP: Edwin Díaz, Emmanuel Clase

The league also announced the All-MLB Second Team, which included the designated hitter version of Ohtani:

There weren't a ton of surprises on the list, especially with Judge and Goldschmidt as the primary names.

All Judge did this past season is set the American League record with 62 long balls to go with a .311/.425/.686 slash line, 131 RBI and 111 walks. It was one of the best seasons in baseball history and happened under the bright spotlight that playing for the New York Yankees brings.

It remains to be seen whether he will be under that spotlight in 2023, considering he is a free agent and weighing his options. He is in line for quite the payday, though, as shortstop Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan.

As for Goldschmidt, he led the St. Louis Cardinals to the NL Central title while slashing .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs and 115 RBI. He may have been overshadowed by Judge, but it was a brilliant individual performance for someone who turned 35 years old in September.

He earned a spot on the All-MLB team as a result.