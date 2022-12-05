X

    Aaron Judge Rumors: Red Sox Have 'Been in Touch' with Yankees Free Agent

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 5, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees won 7-5. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox have "been in touch" with the representatives for star slugger Aaron Judge, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

    However, Cotillo cautioned that Boston "is not one of the most aggressive teams showing interest in the reigning American League MVP."

