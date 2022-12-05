Top Fits for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The shortstop market was always going to be a focus of Major League Baseball's free agency period this offseason, and that was certainly the case Monday.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with shortstop Trea Turner. It is a head-turning deal with the security of a number of years and the no-trade clause, and he joins a team that reached the World Series just last season.

Turner's resume includes a World Series title with the Washington Nationals, a batting title, a Silver Slugger and two All-Star selections, so he will surely be a key piece in Philadelphia's already formidable lineup.

The question now is where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson end up.

While all three are impressive players who will be major additions for whichever teams sign them, Correa is likely the headliner at 28 years old with accomplishments that include a World Series crown, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and two All-Star selections.

If Turner landed $300 million, that could be just a starting point for Correa.

The best fit for the former Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins shortstop is the Chicago Cubs. There is already known interest in place, as Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the National League Central team "jumped into the Correa sweepstakes" last offseason before he joined the Twins and "are also exploring the market" this offseason.

Chicago went to three straight National League Championship Series and won a World Series from 2015 through 2017 and should be looking to become competitive again in one of the sport's biggest markets.

Correa would allow Nico Hoerner to move to second base, provide elite defense up the middle of the diamond, doesn't come with draft pick compensation and is in the middle of his prime. He could be the face of the next true contender in the Windy City, and the team has reportedly demonstrated plenty of interest.

As for Bogaerts, his ideal fit would be with the San Diego Padres.

While that may seem like something of a wild-card pick considering Fernando Tatís Jr. is the team's shortstop, John Tomase of NBC Sports highlighted the versatility signing Bogaerts would sign for a lineup that would become arguably the top in the entire league.

"Bogaerts could easily move incumbent Ha-Seong Kim to a utility role while allowing Tatis to become a full-time outfielder, once his PED suspension ends.

"Imagine a lineup built around [Manny] Machado, Tatís, [Juan] Soto and Bogaerts. That's as good a top four as any offense in the game, and Padres GM A.J. Preller has a bit of a fantasy approach to lineup construction; ie., go get the best players and figure out how they fit later."

That leaves Swanson, who is something of a consolation prize just because of how talented the shortstop market is this offseason.

He was still an All-Star and Gold Glover just last season and is in the middle of his prime at 28 years old. Enter the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are always in win-now mode and seemingly need a shortstop after losing Turner to the Phillies.

Swanson may be a bit cheaper than the other options, and Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last month "the Dodgers seem to view him as a very viable and interesting option."

He would reunite with former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman and immediately bolster the team's chances at competing for a World Series against the likes of the San Francisco Giants, Phillies and others.