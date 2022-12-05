Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.

