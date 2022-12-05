X

    Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides but misses the ball off the bat of Jose Trevino #39 of the New York Yankees that scores Harrison Bader #22 during the 5th inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.

