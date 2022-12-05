Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State Exit

Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State ExitDecember 5, 2022
Deion Sanders was officially introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, and we now know what the former Jackson State bench boss will earn in his new role.
Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.
Full details:
Brian Howell @BrianHowell33
Sanders would owe CU $15M if he leaves in the first year, $10M if he leaves in the 2nd year, $8M in the third year and $5M if he leaves after that. If Colorado fires Sanders at any point without cause, the school would owe him 75% of his remaining contract. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a>
Brian Howell @BrianHowell33
Should be noted, Deion Sanders' contract still has to be approved by CU regents. That could happen this week, but that's basically a formality. Would be shocking if the regents (many of which were there today to celebrate the hire) voted against the deal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a>
