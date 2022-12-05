X

    Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State Exit

    Erin WalshDecember 5, 2022

    BOULDER, CO - DECEMBER 4: Deion Sanders, CUs new head football coach, takes questions in the Arrow Touchdown Club during a press conference on December 4, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. CU held an introductory press conference to announce the hiring of Deion Coach Prime Sanders as the schools new head football coach. Chancellor Phil DiStefano and athletic director Rick George accompanied Sanders into a packed room in the Arrow Touchdown Club inside the Dal Ward Athletic Center. Sanders becomes the 28th head coach in Buffalo football history. Sanders, who known as Prime Time during his Hall of Fame playing career has since transitioned into Coach Prime as a head football coach. Sanders, 55, joins the CU program from Jackson State University where in three seasons the Tigers compiled a 27-5 record and won back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Deion Sanders was officially introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, and we now know what the former Jackson State bench boss will earn in his new role.

    Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

    Full details:

    Brian Howell @BrianHowell33

    Sanders would owe CU $15M if he leaves in the first year, $10M if he leaves in the 2nd year, $8M in the third year and $5M if he leaves after that. If Colorado fires Sanders at any point without cause, the school would owe him 75% of his remaining contract. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a>

    Brian Howell @BrianHowell33

    Should be noted, Deion Sanders' contract still has to be approved by CU regents. That could happen this week, but that's basically a formality. Would be shocking if the regents (many of which were there today to celebrate the hire) voted against the deal. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cubuffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cubuffs</a>

