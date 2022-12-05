Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract, Buyout Details Revealed After Jackson State Exit

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Deion Sanders was officially introduced as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday, and we now know what the former Jackson State bench boss will earn in his new role.

Sanders agreed to a five-year, $29.5 million deal with Colorado, according to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera.

Full details:

