Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei Reportedly Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The DJ Uiagalelei era may be over at Clemson.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported the Tigers quarterback is expected to enter the transfer portal.

Entering the portal doesn't preclude Uiagalelei from returning to the program, but his days were effectively numbered after he got benched for Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

