    MLB Rumors: Xander Bogaerts Hasn't Gotten 'Competitive' Contract Offer from Red Sox

    Erin WalshDecember 4, 2022

    BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 5: Xander Bogaerts #2 of the Boston Red Sox salutes the fans as he exits the game during the seventh inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 5, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
    Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

    The Boston Red Sox have not made a "competitive offer" to Xander Bogaerts in free agency, according to Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe.

    Bogaerts "has been meeting with interested teams this weekend in person," Abraham added.

