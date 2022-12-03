Aaron Judge Rumors: Star Likely to Receive 9 Guaranteed Years in Free-Agent Contract

Set Number: X164211 TK1

Wherever Aaron Judge ends up, he's going to be at his next destination for a very long time.

Judge is "increasingly likely" to receive nine guaranteed years in his free-agent contract, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. He would be 39 in the final year of a nine-year contract and would be nearing the end of his career.

It's unclear if the Yankees would be willing to offer Judge a nine-year deal. The team's latest proposal to the star slugger was in the ballpark of eight years and $300 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Bronx Bombers offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million extension ahead of the 2022 campaign. He declined, went on to have a historic season and could now become the highest-paid player in baseball.

The 30-year-old slashed .311/.425/.686 with 62 home runs—an American League record—131 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 157 games. He earned an All-Star Game selection and Silver Slugger Award and was named the AL MVP.

Judge has spent his entire seven-year career with the Yankees, earning three Silver Slugger Awards, four All-Star Game nods and the 2017 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

The Yankees have been successful with Judge on their roster, winning two AL East titles and making the postseason every year since 2017. However, the club has not reached the World Series with Judge onboard, and he could look to move to a team he believes can win a title.

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly been a big player in the Judge sweepstakes, and the club, including ownership, held meetings with him last month, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Nov. 23.

Judge, a native of Linden, California, grew up rooting for the Giants, who have won three World Series titles since 2010, the most recent in 2014.

While there's an obvious connection there, Judge is also reportedly being pursued by the Los Angeles Dodgers. And his market includes other teams, Rosenthal reported.