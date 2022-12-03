5 Takeaways from the USMNT's Run at the 2022 World Cup

0 of 5

ANP via Getty Images

The United States men's national team's journey in Qatar has ended.

After an exhilarating group stage that saw them beat Iran to advance to the round of 16, the Stars and Stripes saw their luck run out as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Though not many expected the US to get out of their group, they did so with typical American guile and stubbornness.

In the round of 16, their match against the Dutch fell flat. They looked fatigued, out of ideas and overmatched.

As we pivot toward 2026, there are plenty of lessons the US can take with them as they build toward the next tournament.

Here are five takeaways from the USMNT's run in Qatar.