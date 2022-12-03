    5 Takeaways from the USMNT's Run at the 2022 World Cup

    Alex WindleyDecember 3, 2022

    

      AL-RAYYAN - Back row (lr) United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, Walker Zimmerman of United States, Timothy Weah of United States, Yunus Musah of United States, Tim Ream of United States, Antonee Robinson of United States.Front row (lr) Tyler Adams of United States, Christian Pulisic of United States, Weston McKennie of United States, Sergino Dest of United States, Jesus Ferreira of United States during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 round of 16 game between the Netherlands and the United States at the Khalifa International stadium on December 3, 2022 in AL-Rayyan, Qatar. ANP MAURICE VAN STONE (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)
      ANP via Getty Images

      The United States men's national team's journey in Qatar has ended.

      After an exhilarating group stage that saw them beat Iran to advance to the round of 16, the Stars and Stripes saw their luck run out as they lost 3-1 to the Netherlands.

      Though not many expected the US to get out of their group, they did so with typical American guile and stubbornness.

      In the round of 16, their match against the Dutch fell flat. They looked fatigued, out of ideas and overmatched.

      As we pivot toward 2026, there are plenty of lessons the US can take with them as they build toward the next tournament.

      Here are five takeaways from the USMNT's run in Qatar.

    The Midfield For The Future Is Set

      DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: The shirt of Tyler Adams of United States is seen in the dressing room prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      Despite the lackluster performance against the Netherlands, the USMNT's midfield still impressed in the group stage.

      Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah are young enough and will have World Cup experience by the time 2026 rolls around.

      The trio has shown that they're capable of putting on solid performances and besting some of the best midfielders in the world (see match vs. England.)

      Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout

      Excellent performance by the midfield duo Tyler Adams &amp; Yunus Musah.<br><br>Weston McKennie did a great job as mezzala/false winger too.<br><br>England's midfield completely shut down.<br><br>Respect. 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/ok0eGsC3Ez">pic.twitter.com/ok0eGsC3Ez</a>

      They also showed a level of maturity, Adams in particular, that goes beyond their years.

      If they can keep up their form and continue to improve with their club sides, there's no reason why they couldn't start in 2026.

    Gregg Berhalter Got the Job Done, But Will He Be Around for 2026?

      DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, gives the team instructions during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      Gregg Berhalter did what he was hired to do.

      He got the US to the Round of 16 and anything after that was extra.

      Unfortunately, they didn't beat the Netherlands and naturally, with a World Cup exit, there will be fallout.

      As a new cycle begins, the USSF could move on from Berhalter as they look toward the future.

      The 49-year-old may want to return to Europe too. Though there are questions about his tactical decisions, there is a possibility that European sides may be interested in his services.

      Who replaces him?

      Jesse Marsch has been discussed as a potential candidate, but nothing concrete has been established.

      Whoever takes the mantle, hopefully, can tailor their tactics to the players at their disposal and not vice-versa like Berhalter tended to do.

    Tim Ream Was Fantastic, but the USMNT Will Need to Find a Replacement

      DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Tim Ream of United States looks dejected after their sides' elimination from the tournament after the 1-3 defeat in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
      Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

      Tim Ream was the best defender for the US in Qatar. However, age catches up with everyone.

      By 2026, Ream will be 39 years old. That's not an ideal age for a central defender.

      Luckily, the US has plenty of talent waiting on the wings when Ream ages out.

      Players like Miles Robinson and Chris Richards will be thrown into the ring should they stay injury free.

      Both players are young, technically gifted center-backs that have made an impact for the USMNT in the past:

      FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

      MILES ROBINSON IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a> takes the lead!!!!f <a href="https://t.co/1CwsO0qQWe">pic.twitter.com/1CwsO0qQWe</a>

      Of course, throughout the next four years, there will be defenders not on the radar that will make their mark.

      It'll be interesting to see how this plays out, but in defense, the US will have time to choose their next center-back pairing carefully.

    USMNT Failed To Take Their Chances

      DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Christian Pulisic of United States shoots during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
      Dan Mullan/Getty Images

      Throughout the tournament, the US struggled to finish their chances.

      They only managed two goals from open play in the group stage, and it took until the 76th minute to score against the Netherlands.

      For a team with many attacking talents, such as Timothy Weah, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, and others, that is unacceptable.

      Berhalter's tactics didn't help either. His propensity to set us his team to cross and play from the wings didn't work with the forward line the US has.

      Though tactics may have played a part, the players have to finish their chances as well.

      If Pulisic buried his shot in the 3rd minute, the US might have fancied their chances versus the Dutch.

      FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

      What a CHANCE for the <a href="https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT</a>! 😱<br><br>The USMNT is knocking early against the Netherlands <a href="https://t.co/PMuZwBYJuM">pic.twitter.com/PMuZwBYJuM</a>

      The US will kick themselves for missing those shots as they look back at this tournament; That's something to improve on as 2026 approaches.

    The USMNT Must Find a No.9 for the 2026 World Cup

      DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Jesus Ferreira of United States passes the ball against Nathan Ake of Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
      Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

      Heading into this tournament, there was a myriad of discussions about who could start in Qatar.

      From Josh Sargent to Haji Wright and Jesus Ferreira, none of them particularly impressed. The trio, combined, only managed to score a single goal.

      For a team that relies heavily on hold-up play, Sargent aside, Wright and Ferreira weren't the correct personnel for the US to play how they wanted to.

      By 2026, this issue has to be addressed.

      During those four years, there will be one or two standout players that will cement their place on the national team.

      Even now, there are forwards like Brandon Vazquez and Jordan Pefok that would make the team significantly better.

      Whoever steps up must be able to score consistently. What happened in Qatar can't be repeated.

