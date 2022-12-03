X

    Fans Slam Gregg Berhalter for Tactics as USA Crash Out of World Cup vs. Netherlands

    Joe TanseyDecember 3, 2022

    DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 03: Gregg Berhalter, Head Coach of United States, is seen prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
    Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

    United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter received a bevy of criticism for his decision-making in the USMNT's 3-1 loss to Netherlands on Saturday that knocked the Americans out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

    Berhalter opted to start Jesus Ferreira, who did not appear in the group stage, at the forward position with Josh Sargent unavailable due to an ankle injury suffered against Iran.

    Ferreira only made it through one half of Saturday's loss and made little impact on the contest.

    OptaJack⚽️ @OptaJack

    3 - Jesús Ferreira is the third <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> player to start a World Cup knockout round match after not appearing in the group stage, after Hugo Pérez in 1994 and Gregg Berhalter in 2002. Sprung. <a href="https://t.co/kNGrC20Kfj">pic.twitter.com/kNGrC20Kfj</a>

    Aaron Lerner, in World Cup goblin mode @AaronCLerner

    It would go better for the US if Gregg Berhalter played one of his better players, like Aaronson or Reyna, instead of insisting on playing a “striker” like Ferreira with less quality.

    Zach Lowy @ZachLowy

    If I'm Gregg Berhalter, I'm bringing off Jesús Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman for Giovanni Reyna and Cameron Carter-Vickers at HT, move Timothy Weath to the 9 position. Think CCV's physicality and ability to bring the ball forward from deep are both desperately needed.

    Alex Fydryszewski 🇵🇱 @FydSports

    The fact that Gio Reyna has been screwed by Berhalter while Jesus Ferreira looks absolutely lost out there says it all. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Berhalter replaced Ferreira with Gio Reyna at halftime. The Borussia Dortmund immediately brought a boost to the USMNT attack.

    Dave Biddle @davebiddle

    It took Reyna very little time to create a great opportunity. Why in the world did Berhalter go with Ferreira over him to start the game?

    Adam Papageorgiou @PapageorgiouMBO

    Berhalter needs to go for:<br>1. Picking the wrong strikers for this tourney.<br>2. Gio Reyna<br>3. Thinking you can win an aerial battle with the Dutch.

    Justin Ferguson @JFergusonAU

    Gio Reyna is gonna create a goal in a 2-1 loss and Gregg Berhalter will have to come catch these hands

    disgruntled youth @porchenjoyer

    Gio Reyna is easily the US’s best player, berhalter is an idiot and needs to be fired for not starting him

    Berhalter was also criticized for the lack of attacking options to help the USMNT come back from deficits. Haji Wright scored off the bench but didn't manage to produce consistently.

    Taylor Twellman @TaylorTwellman

    3 forwards on a 26 man roster. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Justin Thind @JustinThind

    It only took 67 minutes into the fourth game for Gregg Berhalter to play his best forwards on the roster at the same time.<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> made it this far into the World Cup despite their nepotism-fueled manager, not because of him.

    Benjamin @ben_kochan

    Gregg Berhalter is a well below average manager. His in game tactics are not great and his starting XI each game was poor. One of his biggest mistakes IMO was leaving Ricardo Pepi off the roster. This team lacked a striker who could finish properly and it burnt them.

    Joe Rubino @joerubinoo

    Hear me out. Fire berhalter, right now. Then, find a very real striker who can finish

    The United States will likely have a guaranteed spot at the next World Cup in 2026 as hosts along with Canada and Mexico, and expectations will be high for whomever the coach is to get past this hurdle and deeper into the knockout rounds.

