Fans Slam Gregg Berhalter for Tactics as USA Crash Out of World Cup vs. Netherlands

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter received a bevy of criticism for his decision-making in the USMNT's 3-1 loss to Netherlands on Saturday that knocked the Americans out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Berhalter opted to start Jesus Ferreira, who did not appear in the group stage, at the forward position with Josh Sargent unavailable due to an ankle injury suffered against Iran.

Ferreira only made it through one half of Saturday's loss and made little impact on the contest.

Berhalter replaced Ferreira with Gio Reyna at halftime. The Borussia Dortmund immediately brought a boost to the USMNT attack.

Berhalter was also criticized for the lack of attacking options to help the USMNT come back from deficits. Haji Wright scored off the bench but didn't manage to produce consistently.

The United States will likely have a guaranteed spot at the next World Cup in 2026 as hosts along with Canada and Mexico, and expectations will be high for whomever the coach is to get past this hurdle and deeper into the knockout rounds.