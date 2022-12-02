Report: Brewers' Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Willy Adames off Limits in Trades

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers have made Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Willy Adames unavailable in trade discussions, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The news comes after ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Brewers have traded second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro.

