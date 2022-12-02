Marti Wronski Promoted by Brewers, Becomes Only Female COO in MLB, per MIL

Scott Paulus/Milwaukee Brewers via AP

The Milwaukee Brewers announced they have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer (COO), making her the only female leader to hold that title for an MLB franchise, according to the organization.

Per the Brewers, Wronski is the highest-ranking female executive in the Brewers' organization since Wendy Selig-Prieb was president and chairman.

Wronski is entering her 20th season with the Brewers. She previously held titles as the team's general counsel and senior vice president (administration).

As noted by the Associated Press, Wronski's expanded role will include oversight of the business analytics and strategy team.

In her time with the Brewers, she has presided over legal, information technology and human resource departments as well as legal affairs, governmental relations and compliance.

Before her time with the Brewers, Wronski worked as a litigation associate for Foley and Lardner, LLP from 1997 to 2001.

Two other women serve as heads of business operations for MLB teams.

Catie Griggs is the president of business operations with the Seattle Mariners. The recently promoted Caroline O’Connor is the Miami Marlins' president of business operations. Kim Ng also runs baseball operations as the Marlins' general manager.