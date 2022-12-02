Report: Kolten Wong Traded to Mariners from Brewers for Jesse Winker, Abraham Toro

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Two-time Gold Glove winner Kolten Wong will have a new home for the 2023 season, as the Milwaukee Brewers reportedly traded the second baseman to the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers received outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Abraham Toro in the deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan added that the Brewers are also sending $1.75 million in cash to the Mariners. Seattle beat out "a number of suitors" to land Wong, per Passan, who also noted that there were talks of three-team deals before Milwaukee settled on the swap.

Wong is set to make $10 million in 2023 after the Brewers exercised a club option on his contract. The 32-year-old will hit free agency next offseason, giving him the chance to use the upcoming campaign as a one-year audition for the rest of the majors.

He spent the first eight years of his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing with the Brewers prior to the 2021 season. While playing in Milwaukee for the past two years, Wong found consistency at the plate. He set a career high in 2021 with 14 home runs and surpassed it last season with 15 blasts. He notched over 100 hits in both of his years with the team.

A 2021 All-Star when he was a member of the Cincinnati Reds, Winker is coming off a disappointing 2022 campaign that saw him hit .219/.344/.344. Toro appeared in 109 games for Seattle last season and hit .185/.239/.324.

Like Wong, Winker will be a free agent next winter, so he will surely be motivated for a bounce-back performance in 2023.