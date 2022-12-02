Red Sox Rumors: Chris Martin, BOS Agree to 2-Year, $17.5M Contract in MLB Free Agency

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Boston Red Sox and right-handed relief pitcher Chris Martin agreed to a two-year, $17.5 million contract Friday, pending a physical, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 36-year-old Martin dominated for the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs dealt him prior to the 2022 trade deadline in August.

He posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.53 WHIP while striking out 34 batters in 24.2 innings over 26 appearances for the National League West winners.

Last year was Martin's seventh MLB season. The veteran has pitched for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Cubs and Dodgers.

The Red Sox sorely need bullpen help after their relievers combined for a 4.59 ERA in 2022, which was the second-worst mark in the American League.

It appears that the Red Sox got their pitcher, with Jamie Gatlin of ABC News 4 reporting that he was their top bullpen target.

Martin, who issued just one walk with the Dodgers, should be able to help.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic noted how this is a good contract for Martin, who threw a pair of scoreless innings in the playoffs.

This is Martin's second go-around with the organization. After a year in independent ball (2010), Martin signed with the Sox and rose from Single-A to Triple-A before Boston traded him to the Rockies.