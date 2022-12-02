Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors: Pirates Would Listen to Offers for Star CF

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Bryan Reynolds' name continues to pop up in trade rumors, though it's not a given the Pittsburgh Pirates will trade the All-Star centerfielder.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Pirates are willing to listen to offers for Reynolds, but it "remains unlikely" he will be moved this offseason.

It's not a surprise to see Reynolds' name pop up in trade rumors. There were rumblings he could be moved during the season before the trade deadline, but the Pirates elected to hang on to him.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported in July that the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins did "not stop calling" the Pirates about Reynolds.

Reynolds could bring back a huge return to Pittsburgh if the team decided to make a deal. The 27-year-old has a .281/.361/.481 slash line with 74 homers and 239 RBI in 493 career games.

With the exception of the 2020 season that was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds has had a 126 OPS+ in each of his three full years in the big leagues. He ranks fifth among all centerfielders in FanGraphs wins above replacement since 2019 (12.5).

Mike Trout (19.1), George Springer (14.8), Ronald Acuña Jr. (14.3) and Starling Marte (13.2) are the only players ahead of Reynolds on the fWAR list over the past four seasons.

Rather than trying to trade him, Reynolds should be a player the Pirates look to build around. He has three years of team control remaining before hitting free agency after the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh has a promising farm system that MLB.com ranked No. 7 overall in August. Oneil Cruz and Roansy Contreras graduated from prospect status last season and both have tremendous potential. Nick Gonzales, Henry Davis and Mike Burrows are among the top players in the system who could get called up in 2023.

The Pirates have lost 100 games in back-to-back seasons and fans have been outraged for years with how cheap owner Robert Nutting has been with spending on the roster. Trading the best player they have wouldn't do anything to help repair the already fractured relationship.