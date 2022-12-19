Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day

Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing DayDecember 19, 2022
Early signing day is just around the corner. Some highly touted recruits have already pledged their commitments to programs across the country, but there are still plenty of gems in the 2023 class who have yet to decide on where they'll play college football.
Some of the biggest names on the list of undecideds include Nyckoles Harbor, Matayo Uiagalelei and Damon Wilson. Most of these prospects wreak havoc on the defensive end, and many of them are looking for the right fit in specific coaching schemes.
Here, we'll run through our list of the top uncommitted recruits heading into early signing day on Wednesday.
Nyckoles Harbor, EDGE
Nyckoles Harbor may be one of the best pure athletes in recent recruiting history. The 6'5" athlete is currently listed as an edge by multiple media platforms, but he also played receiver and tight end in high school.
His frame will likely keep him on the defensive line, but Harbor is a chess piece like no other. He already has a sold frame, not to mention unimaginable speed for his height.
The Washington, D.C., native went viral earlier this year when video of his 10.32-second 100-meter dash victory during a track and field race made the rounds online. He has the size and speed to be an impactful player on either side on the field and will likely get fight for reps as a freshman.
Harbor narrowed his list down to seven schools in May, but there are only a handful of teams that are believed to be in actual contention. It seems like South Carolina, Maryland and Michigan are possible destinations at the moment. He's already taken official visits to all three, with a surprise suitor recently sweeping in—the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia may be able to entice many highly touted prospects, but it seems like the Bulldogs may be late to the party.
Prediction: Maryland Terrapins
Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE
The younger brother of transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was a force in high school. He played both defensive end and tight end on multiple occasions, but he'll head into college as a 6'5", 265-pound defensive end that's already put on the necessary weight to play at the next level.
Matayo Uiagalelei had an extremely productive senior season with 7.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and 47 total tackles. His breakout season helped him catch the eye of major programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.
Earlier this month, Uiagalelei cut his list down to three schools: Ohio State, Oregon and USC. There was early thought Uiagalelei would stay close to home and play for a West Coast team, and if he were to leave, it would be to team up with his brother.
His best case to succeed and make a name for himself would be the Buckeyes, which is also a solid potential option if he wants to play alongside his brother, since both the Trojans and Ducks have a fixed starter heading into next season. USC definitely makes sense as the hometown team, especially since they've been able to stay in contact with him regularly.
Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes
Duce Robinson, TE
Duce Robinson is thought of as one of the best pass-catchers in the 2023 class and ranks as the No. 1 tight end prospect in the nation. He stands at 6'6" and 225 pounds—the frame of a professional basketball player.
Robinson was a two-sport athlete in high school, but talent is ultimately taking him to the gridiron. He had 14 touchdowns, 84 receptions and 1,614 yards in his final season at Pinnacle High School. With such great speed for his height, Robinson was also used in the run game on various occasions.
Georgia and USC are the primary schools vying for Robinson, although Power Five teams across the nation heavily recruited him. The Trojans have the clear edge in Crystal Ball predictions, but the Bulldogs will probably be in Robinson's ear until he puts pen to paper.
Prediction: USC Trojans
Damon Wilson, EDGE
Another edge-rusher with a phenomenal frame, Damon Wilson stands at 6'4" with a lengthy wingspan that helps him influence the game both in pass and run defense. Wilson is a player who can enter a program and turn into a star if he's in the right defensive scheme.
In his final high school season, he recorded nine sacks and 89 total tackles, playing for a 9-4 team in Venice, Florida. Despite being in South Florida, Wilson was never truly connected to any in-state team. The two schools that seem to be competing for his services are Georgia and Ohio State.
Both of these teams have made a late push to stack their defenses, but Georgia's recent resume is hard to match. The Bulldogs won last year's national title largely on the strength of their historically great defense, which produced multiple first-round picks. You can bank on more Bulldog defenders getting selected in next spring's NFL draft, too.
The Buckeyes were the leaders to land Wilson, but right now Georgia is the team to beat.
Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs
Jordan Hall, DT
Jordan Hall is listed at 6'4", 300 pounds and ranks among the top defensive tackles in the nation. He's taken more visits—official and unofficial—than anyone on this list, and he'll have the opportunity to ply his trade at a big-time school in the fall, as he's been connected to some of the top teams in the SEC and ACC.
Hall spent his high school career at Westside in Jacksonville, Florida, notching nine sacks, 31 tackles for loss and 106 total tackles. He was extremely consistent in both the run and pass game while playing all four years on varsity.
An in-state duel between Florida and Florida State once highlighted Hall's recruitment, but powerhouse opportunities started to roll in. Hall seemed to be leaning toward staying in the state of Florida for awhile, visiting the Seminoles three times in 2022 and the Gators eight times this year, but the Georgia Bulldogs swooped in late in the recruiting process to try and secure another massive addition to their defensive line.
The recruiting of head coach Kirby Smart and his staff played a major role in Hall waiting to make a final decision, and he made an official visit to Athens on Dec. 9.
Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs
James Smith, DT and Qua Russaw, DE
Did you think we were going to go this whole list without mentioning any players that may be headed to Alabama? The Crimson Tide's best chance to land another 5-star prospect is defensive tackle James Smith.
He played at Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, which is a massive reason why the Crimson Tide lead in his recruitment. While he's been able to produce all over the defensive line, part of that has to do with of teammate Qua Russaw, who is ranked as one of the nation's top edge-rushers.
Russaw is another blue-chip prospect who is uncommitted in the 2023 class. Both Carver stars may be a package deal in their recruitment, and right now their projected destination is Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Head coach Nick Saban and his staff can finish the '23 cycle with a home run if they can reel in Smith and Russaw.
Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide