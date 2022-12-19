Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day

1 of 6

EJ Holland/On3

Nyckoles Harbor may be one of the best pure athletes in recent recruiting history. The 6'5" athlete is currently listed as an edge by multiple media platforms, but he also played receiver and tight end in high school.

His frame will likely keep him on the defensive line, but Harbor is a chess piece like no other. He already has a sold frame, not to mention unimaginable speed for his height.

The Washington, D.C., native went viral earlier this year when video of his 10.32-second 100-meter dash victory during a track and field race made the rounds online. He has the size and speed to be an impactful player on either side on the field and will likely get fight for reps as a freshman.

Harbor narrowed his list down to seven schools in May, but there are only a handful of teams that are believed to be in actual contention. It seems like South Carolina, Maryland and Michigan are possible destinations at the moment. He's already taken official visits to all three, with a surprise suitor recently sweeping in—the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia may be able to entice many highly touted prospects, but it seems like the Bulldogs may be late to the party.

Prediction: Maryland Terrapins