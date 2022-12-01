College Football Playoff Announces Expansion to 12 Teams Starting in 2024

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff expansion is official.

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers announced on Thursday the field will expand to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

