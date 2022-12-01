MLB Rumors: Top Trade Rumors Ahead of 2022 Winter Meetings

2 of 3

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The shortstop position is poised to be the hottest in the offseason, with Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts (more on him in a bit), Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson all available for the right price.

Unfortunately for the Seattle Mariners, that price is likely too high to warrant entering the competition, forcing them to look for a left-handed second baseman, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto had previously insisted that current shortstop JP Crawford would remain the team's starter at that position as late as a November 9 press conference:



"I told him, ‘Hey, you are our shortstop. You will see that we are courting other shortstops, but it is with the understanding that the inquiry is made with the intent that that player is willing to move to another position."

It is a position he has repeated since the end of the team's postseason run, and it appears Rosenthal's report lends credibility to that, especially if the idea was to acquire one of the top free agents and switch them to second base.

With those players out of the equation, though, it raises the question of just who the team will attempt to recruit. Especially if there is no intent to re-sign Adam Frazier, who played at second in 2022.

That leaves the Braves' Ryan Goins or the Orioles' Rougned Odor, both of whom are serviceable and affordable but may not be a vast improvement over Frazier.

