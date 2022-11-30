X

    MLB Rumors: Free-Agent Market Could Move Quickly After Aaron Judge's Decision

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 30, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees steps up to the plate in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    As is often the case during the offseason, some MLB teams might be in a holding pattern until the biggest fish in free agency gets reeled in.

    ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that "the high-end market could move, perhaps quickly" once Aaron Judge agrees to a contract.

    According to Passan, the New York Yankees are prepared to offer around $300 million over eight years and might go higher depending on any competing bids.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.